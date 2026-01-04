Kamloops News

Maternity Matters Kamloops lauds IH communication effort as progress on horizon to fix hospital maternity crisis

Hoping for progress at RIH

Photo: Michael Potestio Maternity Matters Kamloops representative Katie Neustaeter (middle) says IH has been an open book when it comes to communicating updates on the maternity crisis at RIH.

Communication from Interior Health has gone in the right direction and obstetrician services are expected to improve at Royal Inland Hospital, according to a grassroots advocacy group rallying for better maternity care.

Members of Maternity Matters Kamloops have been in talks with Interior Health since all seven OB-GYNs at RIH tendered their resignations this past October, saying they’re overworked and suffering extreme burnout.

According to Maternity Matters representative and city councillor Katie Neustaeter, there’s been transparency and a willingness to engage from IH on the issue. Neustaeter said IH has also encouraged the group to share information it receives from the health authority.

She said the group has been communicating with IH via Zoom, email and even in person meetings.

A recent email from IH to Maternity Matters Kamloops, which was provided to Castanet, says RIH will have stable OB-GYN coverage for higher risk deliveries and does not anticipate coverage challenges beyond March thanks to the combined efforts of those supporting maternity services at the hospital. It also said coverage for lower-risk deliveries has been secured for most of January thanks to midwives and local doctors.

“Interior Health will remain focussed on finding coverage for uncovered shifts during the first quarter of 2026,” stated the email from Richard Harding, IH North chief operating officer.

Harding also said in the email the Early Pregnancy Access to Care and Triage Clinic in Kamloops has expanded its hours of operation, and IH is working with EPACT and other groups to design a new maternity care model for Kamloops as well.

Not all may return

Gaps in OG-GYN service are still expected between now and March, and could arise again, which is why Maternity Matters held a third rally outside RIH Saturday, Neustaeter said.

Having acknowledged the crisis, Interior Health has been looking to recruit more physicians, including trying to convince those who resigned to stay.

In a December public statement, the health authority said recruitment of new specialist obstetricians remains active with eight candidates in different parts of the recruitment process.

The health authority also announced it hired two new obstetricians to begin work in May.

Neustaeter said IH, meanwhile, has been vague about the current status of the seven resigning physicians, but she and Dolson have heard at least one will not be reconsidering staying.

“We're excited to see some stabilization, but that doesn't mean that we will let the pressure off,” Neustaeter told the crowd at Saturday’s rally.

Awareness to the issue

Husband and wife Vince and Allison van Aert, who are new to Kamloops, attended the Saturday’s rally as the issue hits close to home. Allison is four months pregnant, and learned the seven OB-GYNs quit the same week she discovered she was pregnant.

Allison said she felt a complete lack of support in her pregnancy after she moved to Kamloops six months ago and learned she was pregnant, but feels the situation is getting better and hopes it will continue to improve.

“We're just trying to just raise awareness to the issue so that whoever is in charge can hopefully fix this issue,” Vincent said about why they attended Saturday’s protest.

Maternity Matters representative Alix Dolson told Castanet the group has advocated to IH for improved communication about progress being made to improve maternity care and which services are currently available in Kamloops.

“People are becoming pregnant and not knowing where to access care,” Dolson said.

She said better communication will give people experiencing pregnancy and childbirth, as well as care providers, solid information to know how to make their plans and be referred accurately.

In his email, Harding said individuals not attached to a doctor who have concerns about their ongoing pregnancy care can contact EPACT at 250-318-3861.

Interior Health has set up a website to provide more information for people who have questions about maternity services in Kamloops. Harding said in his email IH will continue to update the site as new information becomes available.