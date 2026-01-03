Kamloops News

Maternity Matters Kamloops calls for full coverage, better communication from province at third rally outside RIH

Third maternity rally at RIH

Photo: Michael Potestio A third Maternity Matters Kamloops rally was held Saturday, Jan. 3.

About 25 people gathered outside Royal Inland Hospital Saturday afternoon for a third rally calling for immediate action to address the ongoing gaps in maternity care in Kamloops.

Members of Maternity Matters Kamloops held the rally to once again demand that Interior Health and B.C.'s Ministry of Health offer assurances of continuous, stable coverage of maternity care.

Protesters held signs such as “New year, new sign. Same demand. Safe local care," “Kamloops is done labouring alone,” and “Good intentions don’t deliver babies.”

Maternity Matters organizer and Kamloops city councillor Katie Neustaeter described the group as small but mighty, assembling without much notice over the holidays amidst snowy conditions.

Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said they continue to call for better care, which isn’t happening at the moment.

The health authority has announced it secured full coverage of obstetrician on-call services at Royal Inland Hospital through December and January. It has also hired two new obstetricians to begin work in May.

Dolson said while the group is heartened by that progress IH has made, one of the reasons they decided to host a third rally is because continuous coverage is not yet in place indefinitely in Kamloops.

She told Castanet IH has informed her they don't anticipate any challenges beyond March.

“Continuous coverage is not in place indefinitely in Kamloops, and babies will continue to be born indefinitely in Kamloops, so we need that coverage assured, and we need it assured soon,” Dolson told the crowd.

Neustaeter said that while communication from IH on the issue has improved, their group has been met with silence from the Ministry of Health.

“We would like to see some kind of accountability from the province. We would also like to be assured that this will never happen again — that the Interior will not keep getting the short end of the stick,” Neustaeter told the crowd.

Maternity Matters Kamloops, a grassroots organization, held similar rallies back in October and November following all seven OB-GYNs at RIH tendering their resignations, saying they’re overworked and suffering extreme burnout.

Interior Health acknowledged the crisis and has been looking to recruit more physicians since then.

In a statement, the health authority has said recruitment of new specialist obstetricians remains active, with eight candidates in different parts of the recruitment process.