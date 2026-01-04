Kamloops News

Kamloops Denny’s sues employees over stolen tip money

More than $500K missing

Photo: Michael Potestio The North Shore Denny's in the 800-block of Tranquille Road.

A Kamloops Denny’s is taking three of its employees to court over an alleged tip embezzlement scheme that bilked the restaurant for more than half a million dollars.

Northland Properties Corp., which operates the Tranquille Road restaurant, is suing employees Brandon Billy, Dhruv Rana and Rob Wiehe over the misappropriated funds. There is also an apparent police investigation into the crime.

According to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops back on Dec. 17, 2025, by the restaurant, the theft was uncovered just weeks prior to the lawsuit’s filing.

The restaurant got wise to the scheme between Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, 2025, when numerous unauthorized transfers from its digital tip distribution platform were discovered going into Rana’s account.

An internal audit found that more than $11,000 had been transferred to Rana.

Northland claims Rana initially denied involvement, but later admitted to Human Resources he colluded with Billy, the restaurant supervisor, to steal the money.

Rana is said to have admitted taking between $1,000 and $3,000, but the Denny’s audit showed $11,000 went into his account and remains unaccounted for.

According to the claim, Rana said the scheme was Billy’s idea. Rana would give Billy access codes so he could move the money, after which Rana would e-transfer Billy his half of the funds.

The lawsuit states text messages dated Nov. 6, 2025 revealed Billy had redirected the funds to Rana and instructed him to e-transfer him his portion.

Rana also said Billy encouraged the theft by showing him Wiehe’s past tip-log records, indicating he had also been engaged in the theft scheme for two years.

Wiehe, their former manager, resigned on Nov. 3, 2025.

The restaurant claims their review of records shows that between 2023 and 2025 Wiehe may have stolen more than $494,000 in tips.

According to the claim, on the day he resigned and again a week later, Wiehe had asked and received access codes from a Denny’s server under the guise he needed them for tip repayments.

The restaurant claims it reported the theft to the Kamloops RCMP. Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information about the police file.

A reply to the notice of claim has not yet been filed by the defendants.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for theft, fraud, breach of contract, court costs and repayment of the misappropriated funds.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.