Kamloops News

WCT feeling positive about 2025-26 season as artistic director eyes changes for next year

Changes ahead for WCT

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops.

With new leadership settling in and the theatre season well underway, Western Canada Theatre's new artistic director says the company is feeling positive about how the year is going and is eyeing a few changes for next season.

Kelli Fox was announced as WCT’s new artistic director last summer, and assumed the position full-time in the fall following a prior directing commitment in Toronto. She replaced James MacDonald, who left the position vacant last year.

Fox told Castanet Kamloops she feels she’s only just landed in Kamloops and is still getting the lay of the land.

But with WCT halfway through its season, she said she’s feeling hopeful.

“I am really encouraged the more I get to know the company, the folks that work here, I’m so encouraged by the talent and the devotion of the artists that work at this theatre and that support the work that we do,” she said.

Asked about attendance at WCT shows so far this season, Fox said it’s been “pretty good.”

“I think we all wished Women of the Fur Trade had been better received, but we had just great feedback from Anne of Green Gables — people just loved it — so, I think we’re feeling pretty positive about how that’s going,” she said.

Next season will be different

Looking ahead, Fox said “there will definitely be some differences” audiences will notice next season.

She said next season will still see plenty of traditional events attendees will recognize, but some will be brand new.

While no plans have been finalized, she said the theatre company is toying with the idea of creating a mini series of family friendly shows at the Pavilion Theatre over the 2026-27 season.

“Next season, I feel like it's going to be an opportunity for us to start reaching out into corners of Kamloops that maybe haven't previously felt like this theatre is theirs too,” she said.

“I just want to make sure that as Kamloops is growing, that all of the newcomers to Kamloops feel, as I certainly did when I landed here, like this is a great place to be, this is a place that I can be part of.”

Fox is currently putting together next year’s slate of shows, and while the schedule isn’t complete she said a lot of Canadian works will likely be performed.

What’s up next?

Closing out this season at the Sagebrush Theatre is a production of Casey and Diana later this month, which will be directed by executive director Matt Eger, then The Fiancée in February and The Golden Anniversaries in April.

"I sat in on the first read through Casey and Diana yesterday morning, and it was so beautiful. It's just a gorgeous piece of writing and beautifully cast, I think it's going to be a wonderful show," Fox said of the upcoming production.

WCT’s Pavilion Series will close out the season with Benevolence in March and Wolf Cull, written and directed by former WCT associate artistic director Cheyenne Scott, in April and May.

A 70s-themed fundraiser for the theatre company's 50th anniversary will also be held on April 24, and will see WCT “founding father” turned Broadway music director and performer Rick Fox return to Kamloops to headline the event, among other alums.

“The people that are coming back to take part in this fundraiser are people for whom this place has been a core part of their journey as theatre artists, and who feel like it's important to come and support the ongoing work here,” Fox said.