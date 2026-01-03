Kamloops News

Robbie Burns Dinner held to celebrate famed poet, raise funds for Kamloops Highland Games

Photo: Victoria Allen Attendees watch Highland dancing at a past Robbie Burns Dinner.

An evening of dinner, dancing and entertainment is planned later this month to celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns while raising money to host the annual Kamloops Highland Games.

Victoria Allen, social media coordinator for the Highland Games Society, said the Robbie Burns Dinner is held in conjunction with the famed late writer’s birthday, on Jan. 25.

A Burns supper is a worldwide tradition to celebrate the poet, who lived in the 1700s, and his significant contribution to Scottish culture.

“He is like Scotland’s Shakespeare,” Allen said.

The event will be held at the Columbo Lodge on Saturday, Jan. 24.

It will include a traditional roast beef dinner, including haggis and side dishes. Performances will be held by the two local Highland Dance schools, Scottish swordsmanship demonstrations, a silent auction and whisky raffle.

Allen said the evening will include some traditional elements including toasts and the recitation of Address to the Haggis, a poem by Burns.

“That is recited by the haggis bearer and then he ceremonially cuts into it — and then off it goes to be added to the buffet,” she said.

Allen said the Robbie Burns Dinner is also an important event for the society as it is the only fundraiser it currently holds to support the Highland games, which requires “a significant amount of funding” to host.

The Highland games returned to Kamloops in 2024 following a hiatus due to the pandemic. It features dance competitions, traditional Scottish athletic competitions, piping and drumming events and other entertainment on the grounds. Before the pandemic, the event attracted more than a thousand attendees.

Allen said the Kamloops Highland Games will be held in June of this year, with organizers moving the date back a month to avoid the mid-summer heat and conflicts with other Highland games.

"We should hopefully be able to have even bigger turnouts and even bigger competitions moving forward,” she said.

The Kamloops Highland Games largely attracts competitors from within B.C., but Allen said they have people attending from other provinces and even some from the United States.

Tickets for the Robbie Burns Dinner are available online or can be purchased in person at Footprints Eco Store and Refillery on at 1055 Hillside Dr.

Attendees can buy individual tickets or a table of 10.