Code of conduct investigation costs hit $460,000 for Kamloops city hall

Investigation costs mount

Photo: Castanet Kamloops city hall.

The total cost for investigating council code of conduct complaints has tallied up to nearly half a million dollars since 2023, with two investigations in progress, according to the City of Kamloops.

There have been 28 complaints made since council first adopted its code of conduct bylaw in May of 2023. The bylaw lays out expectations for council members’ behaviour, a process for investigating complaints and consequences if the code of conduct isn’t followed.

According to a City of Kamloops webpage, last updated on Dec. 19, 2025, the cost for handling these conduct complaints has reached $460,372.

The pair of investigations in progress — filed in April and June last year — have so far wracked up about $45,000 and $31,000 in investigation fees, a total of $76,078.

The City of Kamloops has not identified the complainants or respondents for these complaints, but Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said last year he filed three complaints in April against fellow councillors — two of which were dismissed, and one which was ongoing.

The April 2025 complaint in progress was filed after the complainant alleged the respondent made public statements which they should have known were false or misleading.

In the June 2025 complaint, a member of council alleged the respondent “breached their privacy obligations by improperly disclosing third party personal information in their email correspondence.”

“The complainant further alleged that the respondent harassed, intimidated, and obstructed city staff in the course of their statutory duties,” reads a post on the city’s website.

Six substantiated, 10 dismissed

There have been six substantiated code of conduct complaints, four of which have been against Hamer-Jackson. Coun. Bill Sarai was found to have breached council’s code of conduct twice — although one of these was determined to be trivial in nature, an "error of judgement made in good faith.”

According to the city website, it has cost nearly $186,000 to investigate these substantiated complaints.

There have been 10 code of conduct complaints dismissed, with investigation fees totalling a little more than $144,500.

Half of these dismissed complaints originated from members of the public before council amended the bylaw in August 2023 to restrict the public from filing code of conduct complaints. One of these complaints is the $63,000 probe into the leak of a confidential workplace report to the media.

Nine withdrawn

There have been nine code of conduct complaints that were withdrawn, but not before amassing a total of $44,553 in investigative fees.

Of these complaints, two of them were withdrawn due to concerns over escalating costs, and four of them were withdrawn due to fears the respondent would retaliate.

The identities of the complainants and respondents in each complaint have not been published on the city's online tracker.

But in an early 2025 report sent to the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, city council said some complaints made against the mayor were withdrawn.

“Code of conduct complaints against Mayor Hamer-Jackson have been withdrawn due to the complainants’ stated fears that the mayor would retaliate against the very staff alleged to have been mistreated by him in the first place — fears that are not unreasonable given the mayor’s mistreatment of certain staff members known to have complained about his behaviour,” council’s letter reads.

“These fears are also amplified by the fact — by now, obvious to all staff — that council simply does not have the legal ability and tools and resources to adequately protect them.”

Last year, the mayor accused lawyer Reece Harding — who has investigated many code of conduct complaints for the City of Kamloops — of being biased against him, but Hamer-Jackson did not provide any evidence to council when called upon to bring forward proof.

Hamer-Jackson, who has been the subject of a workplace investigation into his treatment of staff, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.