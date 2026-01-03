Kamloops News

Upcoming group art exhibition aims to honour Kamloops' Red Bridge, strengthen community unity

Photo: KTW File The Red Bridge.

A new art exhibit centred around Kamloops' former historic Red Bridge aims to build unity among community members, highlighting stories and personal connections to the span which was destroyed by a fire in 2024.

The DIS//CONNECT: Remembering the Red Bridge in Time includes more than 40 individual artworks across a variety of mediums, including paintings, poetry, spoken word, digital design, glasswork, print media and audio soundscapes, and was created by more than 20 artists.

Indigenous Resurgence Project director and co-curator Shay Paul said work on the group exhibition began in early 2025 and was first conceptualized by local artist and co-curator Teresa Rush.

“I hope that people come away with a sense of maybe closure, because this is a difficult topic for so many people,” Paul told Castanet Kamloops.

“What better a way to have a conversation and a dialogue and to process a loss as great as the bridge’s destruction than to come together through art and creativity and community.”

Paul said many in the community had personal ties to the span and were impacted when it burned down in September 2024.

She said the exhibition will highlight various perspectives, stories and personal connections to the lost bridge.

“By having this space where we can really showcase the differences of how people connected to the bridge and how they associate their memories with the bridge, I think that would be an eye-opening experience,” she said.

An interactive display will be included in the exhibition, where attendees can post notes on a board sharing their stories and memories of the Red Bridge.

Paul said she hopes the exhibit might help people process their own feelings about the loss of the bridge.

“Despite we’ve lost something so integral, we are still a community here in Kamloops, in Tk’emlups and that despite loss we can still come together as one,” she said.

The project was created in partnership between the Indigenous Resurgence Project, the Kamloops Arts Council, the Kamloops Museum and Archives and the Kamloops Heritage Railway, the latter of which donated remnants of the Red Bridge walkway for the exhibit.

A free public reception will be held on Jan. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the grant opening of The DIS//CONNECT: Remembering the Red Bridge in Time at the Kamloops Arts Council at 7 Seymour St. West.

The exhibit will run until Feb. 12. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.