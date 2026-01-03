Kamloops News

TRU looks to add three new research chairs through federal program

Photo: KTW File The Campus Activity Centre on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

Thompson Rivers University is on the hunt for three world-leading researchers to join its ranks through a new federal government program, and each position is valued at $1 million annually.

In a news release, TRU said it’s seeking to nominate three researchers through the government’s Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program, which seeks to support institutions in attracting leading international research talent to Canada.

TRU said it will advance up to three nominations through the national competitive process. Successful nominees will be appointed as tenured full or associate professors.

“This program gives us a rare chance to attract researchers whose work has real reach and impact,” said TRU’s interim provost Shannon Wagner.

“These chairs allow us to build teams, train students, and produce knowledge that matters to communities, governments, and industry, while strengthening our academic core.”

Each research chair through the program is valued at $8 million over eight years, $1 million of which is provided annually to cover the chair’s salary and supporting infrastructure.

Applications are invited across eight priority areas identified by the federal government and TRU said it is taking an “open approach to academic placement” to allow successful candidates to align with existing strengths across the university.

TRU president Dr. Airini said research from the new chairs will respond to issues in the B.C. Interior, improve lives and industry and advance innovation for economic development.

“We are seeking exceptional researchers committed to working on complex, real-world problems,” she said.

TRU said application reviews will begin on Jan. 18, 2026, and will continue until the positions are filled.