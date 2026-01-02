100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room to be reopened Friday night after finding doctor coverage
100 Mile ER reopening
UPDATE: 12:13 p.m.
Interior Health is reporting it has secured physician coverage tonight for the 100 Mile House District General Hospital's emergency department, which will now reopen at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, rather than 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3.
ORIGINAL: 7:27 p.m.
The 100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room will be closed between Jan. 2 and 3.
It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed Dec. 27.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3.
“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.”
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
More Kamloops News
- Scouts will collect treesVernon - 12:44 pm
- Tax break threshold falls BC - 12:26 pm
- Bracing for spring electionAlberta - 12:25 pm
- Okanagan mansion tops listLake Country - 12:23 pm
- 100 Mile ER reopening100 Mile House - 12:13 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chaos Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate