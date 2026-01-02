Kamloops News

100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room to be reopened Friday night after finding doctor coverage

100 Mile ER reopening

Photo: Contributed 100 Mile House Hospital

UPDATE: 12:13 p.m.

Interior Health is reporting it has secured physician coverage tonight for the 100 Mile House District General Hospital's emergency department, which will now reopen at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, rather than 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3.

ORIGINAL: 7:27 p.m.

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room will be closed between Jan. 2 and 3.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed Dec. 27.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.