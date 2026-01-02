Kamloops News

100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room to be closed until Saturday morning

Photo: Contributed 100 Mile House Hospital

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room will be closed between Jan. 2 and 3.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed Dec. 27.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.