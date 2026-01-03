282077
Annual Kamloops Polar Bear Swim draws a crowd at Riverside Park

Ushering in 2026

Michael Potestio - Jan 2, 2026 / 6:00 pm | Story: 592017

Local photographer Bob Clark captured a few shots of those who braved the waters. He said there were also plenty more in attendance at the park watching and supporting those who took the dip.

The tradition to ring in the New Year was held at noon on Jan. 1 with the mercury hovering around the freezing mark.

The event aims to raise funds and non-perishable food donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.

Donations are usually dropped off Jan. 2. Last year’s event raised $40 and 44 pounds of food, according to posts of the Kamloops Polar Bear Swim’s Facebook Page.

