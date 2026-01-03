Kamloops News

Annual Kamloops Polar Bear Swim draws a crowd at Riverside Park

Ushering in 2026

Photo: Bob Clark Click here to view gallery Photo: Bob Clark Photo: Bob Clark Photo: Bob Clark Photo: Bob Clark About 100 people stood on the beach at Riverside Park ready to plunge into the icy waters of the Thompson River to usher in 2026 on Thursday for the annual Kamloops Polar Bear Swim.

Local photographer Bob Clark captured a few shots of those who braved the waters. He said there were also plenty more in attendance at the park watching and supporting those who took the dip.

The tradition to ring in the New Year was held at noon on Jan. 1 with the mercury hovering around the freezing mark.

The event aims to raise funds and non-perishable food donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.

Donations are usually dropped off Jan. 2. Last year’s event raised $40 and 44 pounds of food, according to posts of the Kamloops Polar Bear Swim’s Facebook Page.