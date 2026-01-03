Kamloops News
Annual Kamloops Polar Bear Swim draws a crowd at Riverside Park
Ushering in 2026
Photo: Bob Clark
Click here to view gallery
About 100 people stood on the beach at Riverside Park ready to plunge into the icy waters of the Thompson River to usher in 2026 on Thursday for the annual Kamloops Polar Bear Swim.
Local photographer Bob Clark captured a few shots of those who braved the waters. He said there were also plenty more in attendance at the park watching and supporting those who took the dip.
The tradition to ring in the New Year was held at noon on Jan. 1 with the mercury hovering around the freezing mark.
The event aims to raise funds and non-perishable food donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.
Donations are usually dropped off Jan. 2. Last year’s event raised $40 and 44 pounds of food, according to posts of the Kamloops Polar Bear Swim’s Facebook Page.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Drug charges for DykstraBusiness - 6:10 pm
- Ushering in 2026Kamloops - 6:00 pm
- Multi-car crash snarls trafficKelowna - 5:38 pm
- Rockets get a defensemanWHL - 4:47 pm
- Stranger Things star appearsVancouver - 4:32 pm
Real Estate
141-3400 Wilson Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chaos Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net