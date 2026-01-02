Kamloops News

First-time parents welcome Kamloops’ New Years baby

First baby at RIH in 2026

Photo: Contributed (From left) Father Paul Ibizugbe, newborn Eliana and mother Crystelle Jose Areuano. The Kamloops couple welcomed the first baby born at RIH in 2026 at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 1.

A Kamloops couple welcomed a baby girl New Year’s Day who now has the distinction of being the first baby born at Royal Inland Hospital in 2026.

Mother Crystelle Jose Areuano, 23, and father Paul Ibizugbe, 29, welcomed their first child Eliana, weighing 6.1 pounds, at 4:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at RIH.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Areuano said her newborn was a week late, having initially been due on Dec. 24, but her contractions started the morning of Dec. 31.

“I really thought I was going to have her on the 31st, but she really wanted to be that New Year’s baby,” Areuano said with a laugh.

The new parent said it’s unexpected, but interesting to have the first baby born at RIH in 2026.

“It’s really cool,” she said.

Eliana was just a few hours shy of being the first baby born in all of B.C. — that title went to a six pound eight ounce infant born at 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Kelowna General Hospital.

RIH in Kamloops was the site of the first baby born in B.C. last year when a baby boy named Emerson made his debut at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Maternity care at RIH, meanwhile, has faced uncertainty in recent months.

Last October, all seven obstetricians at RIH tendered their resignations, saying they’re overworked and suffering extreme burnout. The announcement lead to public protests, with many expressing concern about the level of maternity care women will be able to receive at RIH going forward.

Areuano said she had no concerns, noting the delivery went smoothly and lauded the efforts of all the staff involved.

“Everyone here was great,” she said.

Interior Health has said it’s negotiating with the seven OB-GYNs to stay and is in the process of recruiting more at RIH. Two new doctors are slated to begin working at RIH in May.

In mid-December IH said it secured full coverage of obstetrician on-call services at Royal Inland Hospital, and was working to obtain full coverage for January.

Interior Health has set up a website to provide more information for people who have questions about maternity services in Kamloops.