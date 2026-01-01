Kamloops News

3rd rally for maternity care planned for Kamloops

3rd rally for maternity care

Photo: Michael Potestio FILE- Protesters will gather for a third time and call for better communication, attention on maternity care, following RIH OBGYN resignations.

A call for immediate action to address what's being described as "ongoing and dangerous gaps in maternity care in Kamloops" will be made this week, outside Royal Inland Hospital.

Members of Maternity Matters Kamloops is inviting the community to gather in front of the hospital Jan. 3, to demand that Interior Health and B.C.'s Ministry of Health offer assurances of continuous, stable coverage of maternity care.

Despite repeated public demonstrations, widespread community concern, and ongoing advocacy, families in Kamloops continue to face uncertainty when it comes to accessing safe, timely maternity care.

“Families should not be entering pregnancy or labour wondering whether essential care will be available,” said an unnamed spokesperson for Maternity Matters Kamloops, in the media release.

“We recognize that Interior Health has made some efforts, but without transparent, long-term solutions and provincial accountability, these dangerous gaps persist. A new year does not erase the risks families are still facing.”

Interior Health has acknowledged the crisis and taken limited steps to mitigate risk.

In December, the health authority announced two new obstetricians had been recruited to work at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, with the physicians starting in May 2026.

In a statement at that time, the health authority said recruitment of new specialist obstetricians remains active with eight candidates in different parts of the recruitment process

It had also secured full coverage of obstetrician on-call services at Royal Inland Hospital, through December, and January.

Nevertheless, Maternity Matters Kamloops said serious gaps remain, including unresolved concerns around on-call coverage and long-term sustainability of services. To date, the Ministry of Health has provided no meaningful public response.

IH has been looking for more physicians after all seven OB-GYNs at RIH tendered their resignations in October, saying they’re overworked and suffering extreme burnout.

Protesters will meet in Front of Royal Inland Hospital from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3.