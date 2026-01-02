Kamloops News

'Steady' year expected at Kamloops city hall with election coming up in 2026

Photo: Castanet Kamloops city hall.

The City of Kamloops is looking to advance a few major projects — including the arena multiplex — in 2026, but the city’s CAO says he is anticipating a “steady as she goes” type of year with a local election set for the fall.

Byron McCorkell said an election year means an abbreviated term, and city hall won’t be looking to make any major decisions come August and September.

“It's going to be kind of a ‘steady as she goes' kind of a year, just because it's an election year. I don't think there'll be any earth-shattering things happen,” McCorkell told Castanet Kamloops.

He said the election cycle means council members often start focusing on areas of concern to them as they near the end of their term — and while the dynamics can shift around the horseshoe, the city’s basic, day-to-day operations won’t change much.

Coun. Margot Middleton said in the 10 months remaining in the term, council will continue focusing on advancing its strategic plan, and making strides on projects it already has on the go.

“I don't think we're going to see big announcements about anything really significant. I think we're really just going to try and keep moving forward with the stuff we've got on our plate right now,” Middleton said.

“Housing is always a big item — and there are lots of changes still coming down through either government levels or building codes and whatnot regarding development in the city. So that's something we still want to be progressing through on, but we also have to keep in mind that we can only do so much.”

Arena multiplex expected to move forward

Middleton and McCorkell said they are anticipating progress will be made on the $140 million arena multiplex — the next Build Kamloops project up for development.

The four-sheet ice arena will rise from a city-owned property in Dufferin, near Kenna Cartwright Park.

“We want to see that come to council here relatively early in the new year — well, as early as we can,” McCorkell said.

“We’re pretty confident that we can do that project as intended. It's going to be an iconic infrastructure advancement for our recreation side.”

McCorkell said he believes the multiplex will be a boon for the Tournament Capital, with the potential to present interesting business opportunities for the city.

Middleton said she is also looking forward to advancing the project in 2026.

“We are not building a skating rink, we are building a multiplex community facility that's going to have so much more in it than just ice rinks,” she said.

Police building decision ahead

McCorkell said another project on the horizon is the proposed $150 million RCMP Battle Street Detachment.

Kamloops council decided in 2025 to use the alternative approval process to gauge voter support for borrowing money to construct the new police services building, but the launch of the AAP was delayed due to a lengthy postal worker strike.

McCorkell said he’s heard concerns about the cost of the building, which the municipality is required by contract to offer the police — but the price tag isn’t going to get cheaper.

Council has heard the property has surpassed functional capacity and spacial needs of a modern police force. The building was constructed for an 85-officer force, and there are more than 150 people working out of the building.

“We need to have a conversation in community about it, but the number is not going to change. It's still going to be a lot of money,” McCorkell said.

“Our job now is to show people that, yeah, it's a lot of money — and if we're effective and efficient with how we run our books and operations, we can afford it.”

Outdoor skating, parks planning

McCorkell said he’s looking forward to seeing the outdoor skating facility in Riverside Park up and running in this new year. The skating loop is nearing completion and expected to open soon.

McCorkell said he thinks the ribnk will be an iconic new opportunity in town,” adding access to outdoor recreation is one of the top reasons why people live in Kamloops.

In addition, McCorkell said a number of city planning conversations are ongoing, including envisioning how the downtown core will be shaped with the eventual introduction of the Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

The CAO said work is also ongoing on the city’s parks master plan.

“I think there's some really exciting stuff for community to see there about what we're hearing and what can happen in the parks side of things,” he said.