City of Kamloops CAO hopes for more transparency, engagement with increased use of council committees

More content to committees

Photo: KTW file photo A sign directs visitors to council chambers in Kamloops city hall.

The City of Kamloops’ CAO says the community can expect more in-depth conversations about city business to unfold in the public eye as staff increasingly lean on committee meetings for detailed discussions with council.

Byron McCorkell said city hall will be making greater use of these committee meetings to better engage elected officials — and, in turn, members of the public — on the issues and decisions of the day.

“I’m excited about how that’s going to transpire. It’s been an evolution, the committee structures, and how they’re supposed to work,” McCorkell said.

“The success this year on that would be the fact that we've found our way now into a process which should be very helpful for council going forward — and should be more informative for community about what goes on in this place.”

McCorkell said regular council meetings are supposed to be the “yes/no” final decision-making step after the granular work has been completed.

More detailed conversations should happen within the committee of the whole — which involves all members of council — as well as select committee meetings.

“Unfortunately, our system in the past made a lot of those conversations still fact finding at the council table,” McCorkell said.

“What we're looking to do is make that happen through committee and committee of the whole — such that the community of the whole meeting will be much more engaged conversation around what should we do.”

There are 12 committee of the whole meetings so far booked in 2026 — an increase when compared to past years. There were 10 COTW meetings in 2025, six in 2024, six in 2023 and seven in 2022.

Staff are also adding more detailed presentations to select committee agendas. This shift has already started, the CAO said, noting a Thompson Rivers University economics professor appeared at a December committee meeting to talk about trends in the Kamloops job market.

McCorkell said staff are increasingly seeking council’s input in the early stages of the decision-making processes, which helps streamline their work. Conversely, council members also have more opportunity to put forward topics of interest for staff to research.

The CAO said a recent conversation around pilot testing 30 km/h residential speed zones is an example of this process at work.

“If it ever lands with us doing something, at least been transparently talked about. I think it’s a new opportunity for us, and we'll see where it goes,” McCorkell said.

“That's an example of how a new idea can germinate in front of community and either be supported as it's developed, or we learn early that this thing doesn't have merit, and changes again the work effort of staff and council. But really, then we're moving our resources in a better way.”

McCorkell said having more in-depth conversations around committee tables will also help ensure the public is brought along through every step of a major council decision.

He said in-camera, confidential conversations will always have a role in city business, but the hope is to ensure the public is not surprised by decisions being made — whether the vote takes place in open council or behind closed doors — because the context will have already been discussed in depth during open committee meetings.

“The whole conversation around transparency and how are decisions made — I think if people are in tune with committees, they can see subjects happening, because now there's more opportunity for it to be out in the public rather than on a subcommittee table, or an engagement group, or staff’s desk,” McCorkell said.