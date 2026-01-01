Kamloops News

Fire Chief says Next Generation 911 should be operational in Kamloops by June

NG 911 expected in 2026

Photo: Fle photo/Kelly Furey/E-Comm) Call-taker at work in the main E-Comm dispatch centre in Vancouver. E-Comm personnel are the first point of contact for people dialing 911, handing off calls the appropriate police, fire and ambulance dispatchers.

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc says he’s hopeful Next Generation 911 services will be operational by June this year.

“Our consoles are being built and developed. We're looking to start testing with Telus in January, February and then roll out the training in the new system to all the staff,” Uzeloc told Castanet Kamloops.

NG911 infrastructure will replace the legacy analogue 911 system with internet-based technology, enabling people to dispatch 911 digitally during an emergency in addition to the traditional option of dialling 911.

Once Next-Gen 911 is operational, callers will be able to text live pictures and video to provide a clearer sense of what type of help is needed.

A City of Kamloops press release said NG 911 will enable significant improvements to public safety, including enhanced 911 caller location information, real-time texting, streaming audio and video and new methods for directing calls to services beyond police, fire and ambulance, such as mental health support.

NG 911 is a federally mandated transition of the emergency communications network from the current network to an internet protocol-based technology.

Back in March 2025, the CRTC moved its deadline for transitioning to Next-Gen 911 to March 2027.

Caanda’s telecommunications regulator said at the time while telecoms were ready for the move, most provincial, territorial and municipal emergency services were not.

The CRTC said it was warned by multiple groups — including those representing police, fire and paramedic chiefs — that without a deadline extension, some Canadians could lose access to 911 service.

Last spring, city council approved seeking a $2.1 million grant from the Union of BC Municipalities to help offset the cost of implementing NG 911.

The Kelowna Fire Department has received $3 million through the program to help offset the cost of implementing the system.

The Kamloops fire department was the first dispatch centre in the province to implement Next Generation 911, having completed software upgrades in 2018.