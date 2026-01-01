276078
Kamloops News  

More than 100 kids celebrate Noon Year's Eve at North Kamloops Library

Kids celebrate the new year

Kristen Holliday - Dec 31, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 591906

Upwards of 150 excited kids gathered at the North Kamloops Library late Wednesday morning to ring in the noon year.

The Noon Year’s Eve Party was hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, giving families with young kids the opportunity to celebrate the start of 2026 without having to stay up too late.

The festivities got underway at 10 a.m., and culminated in a balloon drop at noon.

