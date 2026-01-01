Kamloops News
More than 100 kids celebrate Noon Year's Eve at North Kamloops Library
Kids celebrate the new year
Photo: Tim Petruk
Kids packed the North Kamloops Library for a Noon Year's Eve bash, celebrating 2026 hours early with activities, games and a balloon drop.
Upwards of 150 excited kids gathered at the North Kamloops Library late Wednesday morning to ring in the noon year.
The Noon Year’s Eve Party was hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, giving families with young kids the opportunity to celebrate the start of 2026 without having to stay up too late.
The festivities got underway at 10 a.m., and culminated in a balloon drop at noon.
