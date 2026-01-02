Kamloops News

City of Kamloops honours firefighters, emergency service workers at annual awards ceremonies

ESS, firefighters recognized

Photo: KTW File Kamloops city hall.

The City of Kamloops honoured its firefighters and emergency support service volunteers in December.

For just the second year, Kamloops Fire Rescue held its annual, peer-nominated awards program this past December.

The 2025 awards program saw Fire Officer of the Year awarded to Capt. Will Harlock, Firefighter of the Year go to Mark Schroeder, Non-Suppression Member of the Year go to Lead Mechanic Lee Johnsto and Outstanding Kamloops Fire Rescue Member of the Year go to Training Officer Corey Butler

A presentation ceremony was held to honour the recipients, and each award winner received a keepsake, and their names engraved on a plaque to be permanently displayed at the Kamloops Fire Rescue Training Centre.

Developed in 2024, the program honours individuals who exemplify the organization’s core values of safety, service, public trust and teamwork while also demonstrating initiative and going above and beyond the call of duty.

Last month the City of Kamloops also hosted its annual Emergency Support Services Volunteer Appreciation Christmas Party back on Dec. 10, bringing together dedicated volunteers, community leaders, and special guests for an evening of celebration and gratitude.

Approximately 200 people contributed more than 6,220 volunteer hours in Emergency Support Services in 2025 alone, providing support to evacuees, participating in training and strengthening emergency preparedness across the province.

At the awards ceremony, special recognition was given to those who reached significant milestones, including years-of-service pins. The celebration continued with the presentation of the third annual Emergency Support Services Crystal Awards, honouring team members who exemplify compassion, resilience, and leadership. The awards are based on peer nominations.

Gordon Davis received the Heart of Gold award for his kindness and calming presence, while Carolynne Miller was named Unsung Hero for her tireless work behind the scenes.

Karen Farmer and Earl Skaarup received the Rising Star and North Star awards, respectively, in recognition of their emerging impact and steadfast dedication.

An inaugural Award of Excellence was also presented to Emergency Support Services Director Roline Sims in recognition of her extraordinary leadership and commitment.