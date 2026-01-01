Kamloops News

City of Kamloops Stuff the Bus campaign raises most cash ever, second lightest load of groceries in 2025

Thousands of dollars raised

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) First Kamloops Scouts Colton Currie, Riley Broznick, Benjamin Currie, City of Kamloops employee Michael Lu, First Kamloops Scouts Chad Schapanski and Jason Schapanski were on hand Saturday for the Stuff the Bus holiday fundraiser.

The City of Kamloops’ Stuff the Bus campaign raked in its highest amount of monetary donations in 2025, collecting $4,335 for the food bank

The event, held on Dec. 6 and 7 also saw 749 pounds of food fill a transit bus, which was the second lightest amount on record.

“A huge thank you to our amazing partners—Save-On-Foods in Sahali, 1st Kamloops Scouts, and the Kamloops Food Bank—for their energy and support throughout the event,” a City of Kamloops press release stated.

“We also want to extend a special shout-out to the Brock Central Lions Club for their incredibly generous $1,000 donation.”

Since 2018, the Stuff the Bus campaign has collected more than 12,000 pounds of food and about $26,000 in cash for families in need.

2018: 3,000+ lbs + $2,800

2019: 4,000+ lbs + $2,669.40

2021: 1,865 lbs + $3,150

2022: 1,128 lbs + $5,530

2023: 583 lbs + $4,275

2024: 1,510 lbs + $3,995.55

2025: 749 lbs + $4,335.57

The City of Kamloops and BC Transit team up annually for the fundraiser, collecting food and cash donations to support the Kamloops Food Bank during the holiday season.