Kamloops News

Third Avenue stretch reopens after vehicle hits downtown Kamloops restaurant now closed for repairs

Road reopened after crash

Photo: Jason D'Souza Third Avenue at Seymour Street was closed Wednesday morning following a collision.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Third Avenue is now reopening after a vehicle crashed into a storefront this morning near Seymour Street.

The crashed vehicle was being driven away on a tow truck as of the noon hour on Wednesday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said there were no injuries in the crash. Firefighters could be seen sweeping up debris from the vehicle and broken glass.

Tsana Wut, owner of Krob Krua Thai restaurant, where the car crashed, said he heard a loud booming sound while in another room.

He said the wall, window and a booth were damaged in the crash, but no staff were injured and no customers were in the restaurant at the time.

"Luckily, nobody's sitting there," he said.

He said the restaurant is now temporarily closed as they look to board up the broken window, but hopes to reopen this evening or tomorrow.

Photo: Kristen Holliday Firefighters next to the Krob Krua restaurant where a vehicle crashed this morning, breaking a window and damaging a wall.

ORIGINAL: 11:57 a.m.

First responders have closed Third Avenue at Seymour Street after a vehicle appears to have collided with a building.

The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Firefighters and paramedics could be seen in the 200-block of Third Avenue, attending to a crash which left debris scattered on the road.

Photos sent to Castanet Kamloops show a vehicle on the sidewalk on the west side of the street. There is some damage visible to the siding of the building.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information on the crash.