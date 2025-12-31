Kamloops News

Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association prepping outdoor rink for winter skates at Lac Le Jeune

Photo: James Gordon A group of volunteers is working to prepare an outdoor rink for winter skating at Lac Le Jeune.

A group of volunteers is working to clear snow and flood the ice on the surface of Lac Le Jeune, getting a rink ready for outdoor skating in the New Year — as long as weather permits.

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association’s James Gordon said a group was gathering on Wednesday, Dec. 31, to finish prepping the outdoor rink built about a week ago next to Lac Le Jeune Resort.

“We built a 120 foot by 50 foot rink on the little lake at Lac Le Jeune, but didn't have the proper equipment to clear the snow,” Gordon said.

He said anyone is welcome to join the volunteer group as they clear off snow that’s fallen on the ice and prep the surface for skating.

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association has created outdoor rinks at Inks Lake in past winters, but last year made a move to Lac Le Jeune due to more favourable ice conditions and temperatures.

This year, the group has installed lights in the trees in the hopes of brightening up the area for evening skates or casual hockey games.

The rink is located to the west of Lac Le Jeune Resort, with access at a little bridge adjacent to the resort property.

Gordon noted the rink is simply created and maintained by a group of volunteers and not an official facility. People should be aware by using the rink, they are skating at their own risk — and they should consider their safety first and foremost.

More information can be found on the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association Facebook page.