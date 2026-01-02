Kamloops News

New drop-bin at Chase Library will make it easier for people with disabilities to return books

Installation coming soon

Photo: TNRD The Chase Library.

An accessible, street-level book drop bin is being installed at the Chase Library, thanks to grant funding from the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C.

The new drop bin will ensure that all patrons can return books and other library materials outside of regular hours, according to a press release from the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

The current book drop at the Chase Library is located next to the front entrance, and requires climbing stairs to access it from street level.

When the library is open, patrons with mobility issues can access the library using a wheelchair-accessible ramp and side entrance. However, returning materials can be challenging after-hours, and this issue will be addressed by adding a street-level book drop bin, the release stated.

This project was fully funded through the SPARC BC Local Community Accessibility Grant Program, and is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Melissa Lowenberg, manager of community libraries and engagement said in the release that the project was identified previously as a priority by staff.

The Chase Library, located at 614 Shuswap Ave., is open Tuesday through Saturday.