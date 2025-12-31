Kamloops News

Blazers secure 5-3 come-from-behind victory against Prince George Cougars

Blazers come back to win

Photo: Brian Johnson Kamloops Blazers fans celebrate during Tuesday night's game against the Prince George Cougars.

The Kamloops Blazers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Tuesday, gaining some serious third-period momentum to close out 2025 with a 5-3 win against the Prince George Cougars.

Andrew Thomson, Kayd Ruedig, JP Hurlbert, Josh Evaschesen and Carson Olsen scored for the Blazers. Aiden Foster and Brock Souch were the goal-scorers for Prince George.

Thomson opened the scoring at three minutes into the game, a goal answered by Foster a couple of minutes later. The Blazers were outpaced in the second period, with the Cougars putting up a pair of goals to make it 3-1.

The game turned around for the Blue and Orange in the third period. Ruedig found the back of the net, followed by Hurlbert, who tied the game nearly 13 minutes in. Evaschesen tallied the winner just nine seconds later, with Olsen securing an insurance goal on an empty net at 19:40 into the third.

Kaeden Tate stopped 35 of 38 Cougars shots to earn the win in net. Alexander Levshyn made 30 saves on 35 Kamloops shots in the loss.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,514.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 16-13-3-4 on the season, good for fourth in the WHL Western Conference and 10th overall. The loss moves the Cougars to 23-11-1-0, with the Prince George team sitting second in the Western Conference and fifth overall.

The Blazers will be back in action this weekend with a pair of games against the Kelowna Rockets. The teams will face off at Prospera Place on Friday, Jan. 2, before heading to Kamloops for a 6 p.m. puck drop at Sandman Centre.