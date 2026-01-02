Kamloops Y lottery offering travel adventures, 50/50 jackpot
Support the Y, win a trip
Trips to Peru or Thailand, Iceland or Greece will be offered to a few lucky winners in the Kamloops Y Winter Adventure and 50/50 Lottery.
In a statement, Kamloops Y said this year, prizes include a travel adventure to Peru or Thailand valued at $8,600, a cultural escape to Iceland or Greece valued at $8,000, or a winter getaway at Lac Le Jeune Resort valued at $2,000.
In addition, one 50/50 winner will take home half the jackpot, sitting at more than $167,000.
“Every ticket purchased helps fund YMCA BC programs and services that support health, belonging and opportunity for people across the Kamloops region, from child care and youth programs to wellness initiatives and financial assistance for families,” the Kamloops Y said.
A three-ticket pack for the 50/50 draw is $25, and a 20-ticket pack costs $100. For the Y Winter Adventure Lottery, tickets are $25 each, or $50 for a three-ticket pack.
Tickets for the winter adventure lottery and 50/50 draw are available for purchase online.
