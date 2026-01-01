Kamloops News

TNRD signs fourth MOU in under two years with area First Nation

New pact with First Nation

Photo: TNRD TNRD board chair Barbara Roden (third from the left) and leaders of the Neskonlith Indian Band sign an MOU at the TNRD headquarters on Dec. 18.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says it was honoured to have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Neskonlith Indian Band in December — the fourth such agreement the regional district has signed in the past year and a half.

Leaders from the TNRD and Neskonlith came together for a signing ceremony, followed by a community-to-community forum back on Dec. 18.

“This Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the desire of both the TNRD and the Neskonlith Indian Band to develop a positive and ongoing relationship, encourage communication and work together on shared interests,” TNRD board chair Barbara Roden said in a press release.

“The TNRD board of directors is continuing to focus on building partnerships with our many neighbouring First Nations, and we look forward to working with Neskonlith to address common challenges and create shared opportunities for the region.”

The MOU follows others signed by the TNRD with the High Bar, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Simpcw First Nations.

The TNRD board has prioritized engaging with First Nations in its strategic plan, the release stated.

The regional district said it’s committed to collaborating with First Nations governments and advancing reconciliation, and continues to work towards establishing formal working relationships through MOUs with its neighbours.

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding represents an important step forward in strengthening the collaboration between Neskonlith Indian Band and the TNRD,” Neskonlith Kukpi7 Irvin Wai said in the release.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to have respectful government-to-government relations, to have open communication and for us to be working together in the best interest of our communities, now and into the future.”

The TNRD geographic boundaries include more than 44,000 square kilometres, with more than 65 unincorporated communities in 10 Electoral Areas, 11 member municipalities, and 25 First Nations.