Arts centre groundbreaking, Build Kamloops momentum tops 2025 highlights for city councillor, CAO

Arts centre a 2025 highlight

Shovels hit dirt in late November, marking the ceremonial start of construction on the Kamloops Centre for the Arts — an event that, for one city councillor, stood out as a 2025 highlight.

Coun. Margot Middleton, deputy mayor for December, said when looking back over the past year, the groundbreaking ceremony was one of council’s most memorable moments.

“That was a highlight. It has been a work in progress by our council, councils before us, community groups. It was really a big event — and a moment in time that many had been waiting for,” Middleton said.

“That, to me, would be my highlight of 2025. It was a wonderful day, and a great turnout and so much community support.”

The Kamloops Centre For the Arts, which will rise from a municipally-owned lot at 393 Seymour St. downtown, will be the city’s first new theatre since the Sagebrush Theatre opened in 1978.

Middleton noted the $211 million project is the culmination of decades of work by several community and volunteer groups as well as city staff — part of why the groundbreaking was seen by many as a momentous event.

“We at council, we're able to sort of tag in on the glory — but it was really the work of a lot of others before this council,” she said.

More than 100 people gathered for the Nov. 26 groundbreaking ceremony, including Ron and Rae Fawcett, prominent Kamloops businesspeople and philanthropists who advanced the project through its initial conceptual design stages.

Byron McCorkell, City of Kamloops CAO, said getting Build Kamloops projects off the ground — including the performing arts centre — stands out for him as one of the city's biggest achievements in 2025.

He said he’s looking forward to moving ahead with the second project, the arena multiplex, in the new year.

“It's going to be an iconic infrastructure advancement for our recreation side. I think it's going to put Kamloops head and shoulders above anywhere else in the Interior,” he said.

Situation table, peace officer status launched

Other highlights for McCorkell include the launch of a new co-operative initiative to help support at-risk residents before a crisis occurs, and seeing the first cohort of Community Services Officers to be sworn in with peace officer status — a step which grants some new powers and affords some protections.

He said he believes operational changes intended to help alleviate street disorder appear to be making some progress, noting the city is trying to make the most of the few tools it has available to curb social issues.

“If we can at least help, I think that is where we're landing at the moment,” he said.

On the operational side, McCorkell said city staff have made use of master service agreements to deliver projects more quickly, effectively and cheaper.

“The processes we've put in place allow us to be a little more nimble, so that's been a huge achievement,” he said.

When reflecting on the past year, Middleton said the events, tournaments and gatherings taking place in the city stand out as year-round highlights — from RibFest and the inaugural Kamloops Christmas Market to the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

“Those are what really make our city shine, and puts us on the map as great hosts,” she said.

Advocacy ongoing

When it comes to government advocacy — one of council’s goals in its strategic plan — Middleton said it’s been “disheartening” this year to not see desired results after pressing for changes, including on the steps of the B.C. Legislature, to alleviate social issues.

“Unfortunately, we're not gaining as we had hoped we would, in that the problem continues to grow — and the resources and the other levels of government help that we need are a little slow in advancing,” she said.

“I think that the problem obviously is going faster than the government can keep up with.”

Kamloops council has asked the province to help establish a sobering centre as well as a community court, which seeks to reduce crime and improve public safety by uniting health and social services within the justice system to address root causes of criminal behaviour.

Kamloops also sponsored a UBCM resolution asking for bail reform and an end to so-called catch and release practices to curb prolific offenders committing crimes in the city.

Middleton said council also continues to advocate for infrastructure improvements and a Red Bridge replacement, noting it's an ongoing job to ensure Kamloops is top of mind for the provincial government.