Kamloops News

TNRD to introduce higher fees for recycling mattresses, boxsprings in 2026

New fees to recycle beds

Photo: TNRD Mattresses at an eco-depot in Pritchard.

Mattress recycling in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is going to cost more in 2026 as new fees take effect on New Years Day.

In November, the TNRD board of directors approved changes to recycling fees for mattresses and boxsprings in response to an indefinite delay by the provincial government to add bed materials to its recycling regulation.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, disposal fees for mattresses will be $20 for residential units and $35 for commercial units at TNRD eco-depots and select transfer stations. Previously, residential drop-off was free while commercial customers paid $15 per unit.

This shift results in the mattress recycling program being funded approximately 50 per cent through user fees and 50 per cent from regional taxation, according to the regional district.

The board approved the fee increases after the TNRD was notified by the Ministry of Environment and Parks earlier this year that it was postponing adding mattresses and boxsprings to its recycling regulation. That move would have forced a new program where mattress producers are responsible for managing their products’ end-of-life instead of taxpayers, according to a TNRD press release.

“As a result of this postponement, all associated disposal costs for mattresses and boxsprings continue to be covered at the regional district level, with most costs falling on taxpayers,” the release stated.

In 2024, there were 6,700 mattresses recycled at accepting TNRD facilities, and disposal costs totalled more than $289,000.

Only three per cent of these costs were recovered through disposal fees charged to customers, with the remaining 97 per cent funded through regional taxation, according to the regional district.

“Landfilling these mattresses instead of recycling them would have taken up an estimated $1.13 million in landfill airspace. All mattresses recycled in the TNRD are taken to a facility in Hope, B.C., for disassembly and material recovery,” the release stated.

On average, mattresses cost $43.50 per unit to recycle in the TNRD, and updates to disposal fees for consumers are expected to reduce regional district taxes by about $100,000 in 2026.

“Until mattresses are included in the provincial recycling regulation, a portion of mattress disposal costs will continue to fall on taxpayers. The TNRD continues to advocate for a province-wide mattress recycling program to ease the burden on taxpayers and ensure that they are recycled instead of landfilled,” the TNRD release stated.

Mattress recycling has been offered at TNRD facilities since 2016.

Mattresses are accepted for recycling at all 11 TNRD Eco-Depots and five transfer stations located in Knutsford, Paul Lake, Savona, Vavenby and Westwold.

The TNRD solid waste service is a regional service funded by all municipalities and Electoral Areas, except the City of Kamloops.