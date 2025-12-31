Kamloops News

Have your say on TNRL Mobile Library service in new survey

Survey open until Jan. 18

Photo: Castanet The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library in Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is inviting residents to take part in a survey sharing their experience with its Mobile Library service.

The library on wheels was launched in 1973, preceding the library system’s inception in 1974 by a year, and the service has evolved over time to meet changing needs of communities, a press release from the TNRL stated.

The survey is the first in nine years and is open until Jan. 18, 2026.

Library services are periodically reviewed to ensure that community needs continue to be met. The last Mobile Library service review was done in 2016.

There are two ways to participate in the survey — online or by filling out a paper copy of the survey, which is available at all Mobile Library stops or at any TNRL branch.

“From Avola to Lytton, the Mobile Library travels across the Thompson-Nicola region and is active in many of the communities we serve,” Melissa Lowenberg, manager of community libraries and engagement said in a press release.

“We look forward to hearing from residents about their experience with the Mobile Library service.”

The Mobile Library features 29 stops at rural and urban communities within the TNRD, circulating nearly 25,000 materials annually and travelling more than 25,000 kilometres each year. For more information about the Mobile Library and to find the monthly calendar, visit tnrl.ca/locations.