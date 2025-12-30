Kamloops News

Police seek witnesses of fatal Coquihalla crash

Did you witness fatal crash?

Photo: RCMP This white Toyota Yaris crashed to the bottom of this embankment in the southbound lanes of Highway #5. Witnesses to the crash are needed

Police are seeking witnesses or dash-camera video of a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday.

BC Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old Vancouver woman who was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Yaris that crashed off Highway 5 on Dec. 27 has now died.

The vehicle left the southbound lanes between 11:50 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. between the Sowaqua chain-up area and Othello Road. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died in hospital two days after the crash.

“This crash occurred in broad daylight, but police have not been able to locate a single witness so far,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.

“The driver was never able to tell police what happened. We need witnesses and video to make sure there’s no criminal cause.”

Anyone who saw the white Toyota Yaris in the moments before it left the road, or who has dash-camera footage that shows the lead-up to the collision, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-54575.