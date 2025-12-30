Kamloops News

Snow plowing complete, some snow blowing remains as city awaits next storm

Melt expected to help

Photo: KTW file photo A City of Kamloops snow plow truck.

The City of Kamloops worked through Christmas and has now wrapped up snow plowing operations following the latest bout of the white stuff last week.

City of Kamloops civic operations assistant director Joe Luison said crews have completed passes of arterial routes, local streets and addressed the majority of bus stops, and are now doing some “tidy work” around snow piles.

He said crews will begin snow blowing windrows at higher elevations around the city into green spaces as a safety precaution to keep main roads and bus routes clear.

He said windrows at lower elevations aren’t tall enough to warrant removal yet and doing so will be a later decision after an anticipated coming snow melt.

“It's [windrow removal] not a service level that is a required service level, but when we have time, we will try to address some of those areas, the only required snow removal area, or the downtown cores.

At present, Luison said all main roads have been plowed, as have local streets, though they do have some compact snow remaining on them due to the cold weather.

“We got bare roads throughout the majority of the city. With the colder temps, it goes to compact, but we were successful in getting ahead of that,” Luison said.

Luison said there’s a bit of a warming front on its way to Kamloops, which the city will be monitoring to see what kind of snow melt comes with it to help out.

“We're just prepping for the next storm that comes through,” he said.

Luison said trace amounts — one to three centimetres — of snow are expected on Wednesday, but that kind of forecast can sometimes turn out to be much more.

“As we get into those warming trends from cold we generally get a bit of snow, so hopefully we don't get too much,” Luison said. “Then, the next big snowfall we haven't seen on the forecast yet, but it's it's still only December.”