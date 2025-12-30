274695
Christmas tree recycling offered at a dozen locations throughout the city 

Compost your Xmas tree

Michael Potestio - Dec 30, 2025 / 12:00 pm | Story: 591716

It’s that time of year again.

The City of Kamloops is offering its free Christmas tree chipping service at a dozen drop-off locations throughout town, including McArthur Island, Westsyde Park and Albert McGowan Park.

Last winter, Kamloops composted 4,683 trees, saving landfill space and creating mulch for parks and gardens.

City of Kamloops civic operations assistant director Joe Luison said the program is important because it’s all about recycling.

“Rather than wasting these trees, we chip them up [and] they don't end up in areas in the landfill, for one, or areas unpreferred to have old trees,” Luison said.

The service is available now until Jan. 15, 2026.

Residents are asked to remove all tinsel, wires and decorations before dropping off a tree.

For the past 35 years, the City of Kamloops has recycled more than 189,000 Christmas trees, diverting them from the landfill.

A map of Christmas tree drop-off locations in Kamloops can be found at Kamloops.ca/ChristmasTreeRecycling.

Meanwhile, for Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents, real trees can be recycled for free at all TNRD Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations starting Jan. 2 until Jan. 31, 2026.

