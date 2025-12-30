Kamloops News

Kamloops sees 196% of regular precipitation levels with December snow, rainfall

Photo: Josh Dawson Vehicles drive through snowy weather in downtown Kamloops on Dec. 1, 2025.

There’s been plenty of rain and snowfall drenching Kamloops this month, with the city receiving double the average amount of precipitation through December.

Ken Dosanjh meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said typically, about 25.6 millimetres of precipitation falls during the last month of the year.

While there’s still two days left in the month, preliminary data shows the city has recorded about 50.2 millimetres of precipitation, including snow and rain.

“That’s 196.4 per cent of normal. So it’s definitely been wetter than normal for Kamloops, for sure,” Dosanjh said.

Despite a recent cold snap, Dosanjh said the Kamloops has experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures through December, so rainfall has made up a good portion of the month’s precipitation.

Kamloops recorded about 31.7 centimetres of snowfall this December, according to Dosanjh, which marks a 156 per cent increase over its normal 20-centimetre accumulation.

Dosanjh said much of this month’s snowfall was experienced in early December, when upwards of 15 centimetres fell over a two-day stretch.

Snowy, icy conditions settled in just ahead of the evening commute on Monday, Dec. 1, wreaking havoc on roads across the city.

The second major snowfall this month happened on Christmas Eve, with Environment Canada recording an accumulation of 11.8 centimetres.

Dosanjh noted while Kamloops has experienced higher than normal precipitation this month, it’s still much less than the 150 to 200-millimetre amounts considered typical on the B.C. coast.

Dosanjh said all this rain and snowfall is beneficial and has the potential to bolster aquifers and reservoirs, but this all depends on the longer-term forecast.

He said it’s important in the long run for the snowpack to build — and any conditions that contribute to early snow melt in higher terrain could cause challenges later in the year.

“If everything ends up just melting over the higher terrain, then come summertime, that's when you really start to feel the effects of those droughts,” he said.

Dosanjh said the Kamloops area is sitting under a ridge of high pressure to close out 2025, which will keep weather conditions “generally quiet” over the region.

“We're not anticipating any large scale systems to roll through, at least for the Kamloops region, for this week,” he said.

Cloudy skies and daytime highs hovering between -1 C and 4 C are expected for the remainder of the week.