Kamloops News

Snow Angels needed in Kamloops to clear sidewalks, driveways for seniors

Help needed to clear snow

Photo: Pexels A man picks up a full shovel of snow.

Plenty of snow has fallen in Kamloops this week, leaving a growing number of seniors and people with mobility challenges in need of help to clear driveways and walkways.

Melisa Dyck, Snow Angels co-ordinator, said she has a list of about 90 people in Kamloops who need help with snow shovelling — and new people have been reaching out to ask for assistance each day.

“Especially when the snow starts falling — that’s when they start thinking about it,” Dyck said.

Each winter, Volunteer Kamloops’ Snow Angels program matches up volunteers with people who have signed up to receive help with snow removal. So far this winter, 87 people have been matched up with volunteers.

“Our biggest clientele base is seniors,” Dyck said, adding some of these clients range in age from 70 to more than 100 years old.

Dyck said these seniors live on their own, and some can’t secure a spot in a retirement home — “facilities are jam-packed,” she noted — and they rely on home health care or services like HandyDart.

When snow blankets Kamloops properties, properly cleared routes ensure seniors can keep receiving these services and get to their appointments. Dyck noted some services, including food and grocery deliveries, might not come to a home if it isn’t cleared of snow and ice.

She said for her clients, having someone to help shovel snow “makes a huge difference,” ensuring they don’t become housebound and isolated.

“It does actually jail them in their homes when they're unable to leave, but also unable to get the amount of help that they're needing in order to live an everyday life,” Dyck said.

“For them, just knowing that they have a Snow Angel, especially the elderly, it takes a lot of stress off their plate.”

Volunteers are paired with people who need help in their area. Dyck said they’ve been fortunate as some volunteers are keen to drive to other parts of the community to help out, and others have even offered to take on trailer parks or larger complexes.

This season, there is a particular need in Brocklehurst and the Ord Road area, in Westsyde, and in Aberdeen, where the higher elevation often means snow sticks around for longer than in other parts of the city.

People interested in volunteering are asked to contact [email protected] to find out more information about the Snow Angels program. Volunteers are asked to shovel driveways and sidewalks within a 24-hour window of a snowfall.

Dyck said the program offers an opportunity for sports teams or businesses who want to get involved in the community.

Anyone who needs help from a Snow Angel this winter can contact Volunteer Kamloops to provide more information about their situation.