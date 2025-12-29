Three taken to hospital following early Sunday collision on Yellowhead Highway near Blackpool
3 injured in highway crash
Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a head-on collision that briefly closed the Yellowhead Highway near Blackpool on the weekend.
In a statement, BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics received a call about the crash just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics attended the scene,” said Brian Twaites, BC EHS paramedic public information officer, in a statement.
“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to three patients who were transported to hospital in stable condition.”
In a Facebook post, Blackpool Fire Rescue said two rescue units were dispatched to the head-on crash.
“Occupants were extricated from the vehicles with the jaws of life,” the post reads.
The fire rescue service said Highway 5 was closed in both directions for about an hour while paramedics tended to patients and loaded them into ambulances.
Blackpool Fire Rescue said police attended the crash, and the cause of the collision is under investigation. The mercury was sitting at -18 C at the time of the incident.
More Kamloops News
- Gift yourself wellnessPenticton - 12:00 pm
- Feds affirm Ukraine backingCanada - 11:57 am
- 3 injured in highway crashBlackpool - 11:38 am
- Free ECE program for localsChase - 11:09 am
- Aiming at Olympic goldHockey - 11:03 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate