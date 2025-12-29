Kamloops News

Three taken to hospital following early Sunday collision on Yellowhead Highway near Blackpool

Photo: Facebook / Blackpool Fire Rescue Firefighters from Blackpool Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to extricate occupants from their vehicles after a crash on the Yellowhead Highway Sunday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a head-on collision that briefly closed the Yellowhead Highway near Blackpool on the weekend.

In a statement, BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics received a call about the crash just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.

“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics attended the scene,” said Brian Twaites, BC EHS paramedic public information officer, in a statement.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to three patients who were transported to hospital in stable condition.”

In a Facebook post, Blackpool Fire Rescue said two rescue units were dispatched to the head-on crash.

“Occupants were extricated from the vehicles with the jaws of life,” the post reads.

The fire rescue service said Highway 5 was closed in both directions for about an hour while paramedics tended to patients and loaded them into ambulances.

Blackpool Fire Rescue said police attended the crash, and the cause of the collision is under investigation. The mercury was sitting at -18 C at the time of the incident.