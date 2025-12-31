Kamloops News

Kamloops social advocate will not face charges after being arrested outside city hall

No charges laid for advocate

Photo: Michael Potestio Social advocate Glenn Hilke was arrestewd oputside city hall on Dec. 19, but will not be charged.

A local advocate for the city’s homeless will not face charges after being arrested outside city hall earlier this month when he set up a makeshift aid station to protest the lack of day spaces in Kamloops.

Glenn Hilke was arrested without incident back on Dec. 19 for refusing to immediately dismantle the setup he had on the lawn just off the city hall parking lot along First Avenue.

Hilke was cuffed and placed in the back of an RCMP cruiser over the noon hour during the protest and driven away.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops Hilke was originally arrested for obstruction of a police officer as well as mischief, but was later released.

“No charge recommendations are anticipated at this time," Napier said.

Napier said Mounties arrested Hilke after receiving a call from the City of Kamloops Community Services Officers requesting police assistance.

According to Napier, Hilke was directed to move the operation across the street — the site of the municipality’s mini-storage facility for the homeless — but he refused to do so.

Hilke runs the mobile service provider Nomads, a pop-up version of the former brick and mortar The Loop drop-in centre he ran on Tranquille Road before it was forced to shutter last year.

Asked why CSOs called in the RCMP, Mo Perri, City of Kamloops Community Services Supervisor, said via email that Nomad acts as a service provider without a valid license approved by the municipality, and therefore the type of event held on Dec. 19 was not permitted.

In a statement issued after his arrest, Hilke said he wanted to know why his “peaceful humanitarian aid was met with handcuffs.”

He’s also urging the City of Kamloops to “urgently address the absence of day spaces” in town that has created a “preventable crisis.”

According to Hilke, Nomads exists to prevent harm and provide dignity where formal systems have failed.

“We need to stop treating basic human care and compassion as a crime,” the statement from Nomads said.

The pop-up was set up to protest Kamloops having gone more than a year without any day spaces for the homeless — an issue the group says leave a significant gap in basic services.

“When cities remove indoor spaces, people do not disappear. They are pushed into public spaces to meet basic human needs: using a bathroom, charging a phone, staying warm or eating. Criminalizing the people who step in to help does not solve this crisis — it deepens it,” the statement read.

Both The Loop and The Mustard Seed's dayroom, the city's only drop-in spaces, closed last year.

“Treating compassion as a bylaw issue or a policing matter sends a chilling message to volunteers and advocates across this community,” Nomads’ statement read.

Kamloops city council recently voted in favour of sending the province a request to help establish a day space. A similar request was sent more than a year ago and received no reply.