Kamloops News

Events, parties held across Kamloops to ring in the new year

Celebrate the start of 2026

Photo: Pexels A sparkler is raised into the air.

Those planning to raise a toast to the new year in Kamloops will have plenty of options, with events for everyone from late-night partygoers seeking live music and DJ-spun tracks to youngsters with early bedtimes.

Castanet Kamloops has rounded up a number of celebrations happening throughout the city on Dec. 31.

Dancing, trivia downtown

Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops will play host to a number of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Local cover band Shattered Blue will play in the New Year at The Blue Grotto. Nightclub doors will open at 8 p.m., and the 21+ event will keep going until 3 a.m.

“We’ll supply the party, the noise, and the questionable life choices — your only job is to make it to midnight. Let’s send the year off properly,” reads a post from the nightclub. Tickets are available here.

Night Shift on Fifth is hosting 19+ event Midnight in Gold, featuring DJ sets, a midnight countdown and golden confetti. Tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, house music DJ Percusshunkidd will be joined by Beneath and Davey Jonez to ring in the New Year at The Commodore. The Black Tie Affair will feature a complimentary tequila toast at midnight, and the party will keep going until 2 a.m.

“Let’s dance our way into the New Year,” reads an event post.

Tickets are $20 online, or $25 at the door.

Embers Brewhouse is hosting a New Year's Eve Trivia Party which kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, and includes a free drink and a buffet-style dinner. Attendees can expect trivia and a DJ dance party.

Events in Aberdeen

Feature dishes, party favours and live music are planned to celebrate the new year at Match Eatery, and the Canadian Brewhouse near Aberdeen Mall is hosting a DJ and serving up champagne at midnight.

Funk rock band The Infectuals will be playing at On The Rocks Pub & Grill, with tickets available online or at the bar.

Neon on the North Shore

Pogue Mahone Irish Alehouse is hosting a NYE Neon Party, with DJ Sammy G playing tracks from the 80s, 90s and 2000s from 8 p.m. to midnight.

"Deck yourself out in your brightest neon gear and dance the night away as we ring in the new year together," an event post reads.

Tickets are available online.

Live music, karaoke

A New Year's Eve party at Mason’s Kitchen & Bar in Sun Rivers will feature a full dinner buffet, live music and a midnight snack buffet for $55 per person.

Karaoke enthusiasts can sing in the new year at The Office Pub and Grill in Valleyview, with the event kicking off at 8 p.m.

Ticketed New Year’s Eve parties are also being hosted at the Columbo Lodge and the Coast Kamloops.

NYE at the lake

For those who are hoping to find a more rural retreat, Lac Le Jeune Resort is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.

“There’s no better pace to welcome the New Year than beside a snow-dusted lake, surrounded by good friends, great food and live music,” the resort said.

The Duelling Pianos and the Handsome Lou Band will be playing at this event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available from $87.50, and can be purchased here.

Cheers on the slopes

New Year’s Eve celebrations will also be in full swing slope side, with events being planned at Sun Peaks and Harper Mountain.

Harper Mountain will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration, with night skiing, tubing and fireworks. The licensed cafeteria will be open in the lodge. More information can be found here.

The New Year’s Eve torch light parade will return to Sun Peaks on Wednesday night. The celebration will kick off with live DJs starting at 6 p.m., followed by the NYE Freestyle Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Information about this event and other celebrations happening in Sun Peaks can be found here.

South of Kamloops, the Overlander Ski Club is also hosting a potluck and full-moon ski at Stake Lake from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Toast the new year early

Families with young kids can attend an all-ages event being held at the North Kamloops Library, which will see attendees ring in the New Year 12 hours early.

The Noon Year's Eve Party, which gets underway at 10 a.m., will include scavenger hunts, games and a balloon drop.