Kamloops youth conference offers cross-cultural, leadership activities to start the new year

Photo: KTW file The Holiday Inn in North Kamloops will be the site of a youth leadership conference in January co-hosted by the City of Kamloops and Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc.

Youth across the region are invited to start off the new year with a cross-cultural leadership program being held in North Kamloops.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops are hosting the Change Makers Youth Conference, a free, full-day event happening on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The youth leadership conference follows a similar sold-out event that happened in October.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this conference back, building on the momentum from this fall,” said Amy Hilliard, City of Kamloops community education and prevention co-ordinator.

“This event offers an engaging space where youth can explore new skills, build meaningful relationships, and be inspired to make a positive difference in their communities.”

The conference involves a drum making session, yoga, a Lego activity and other interactive leadership games.

“The event is designed to give youth the opportunity to build confidence, strengthen leadership skills and broaden cultural awareness while connecting with peers from across Kamloops and the region,” the city said in a statement.

Youth aged 12 and older are able to attend the event, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city said schools are contacted, and conference attendees won’t be marked as absent.

Attendees must register for the event. A registration link and further program details are available here.