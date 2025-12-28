All lifts turning at Harper Mountain with skiers, tubers hitting the slopes
Ski lifts open at Harper
All ski lifts are now open at Harper Mountain, with staff looking forward to a good season on the slopes.
Manager Lisa Daburger said the tube park has been running for a few weeks, but a spell of record-breaking warm weather and high winds in mid-December delayed a full opening day for the ski hill.
Harper Mountain’s chairlift, handle tow and t-bar started turning as of Boxing Day.
Daburger said the ski hill has been bustling this weekend.
“Everyone is so excited,” Daburger said. “Pass holders, and people that are skiers, and tubers — it’s just nice to get out.”
The ski hill is located about 20 minutes northeast of Kamloops, offering 16 ski and snowboard runs, a terrain park, a cross-country trail, 11 kilometres of snowshoe trails, tubing, and a lodge.
Daburger said the ski season is looking promising, as forecasts are calling for cooler weather — a “real winter season” — this year.
“It's just really beautiful up here, and peaceful and cozy with the lodge. It’s just so close to town,” Daburger said.
Harper Mountain will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration, with night skiing, tubing and fireworks. The licensed cafeteria will be open in the lodge for skiers and non-skiers alike.
Night skiing will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested in tubing can call the mountain to make a reservation for either a 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot, or a 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. time slot.
