Judge says Merritt community 'needs a break' from violent repeat offender

Jailed for drunken rampage

A Merritt-area man with a severe alcohol addiction has been ordered to spend six months in prison for a string of violent and frightening incidents that threatened “every sector of the community.”

Dwight Chillihitzia, 35, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to eight charges covering a 2.5-year window between March of 2023 and October of this year.

Among the offences were an unprovoked assault, criminal harassment, threats, an indecent act, causing disturbances and multiple breaches of court orders. Chillihitzia targeted family members, police, a probation worker, shelter residents and strangers in the community.

In one case, a drunk Chillihitzia hurled a number of large rocks at the back of the head of his cousin’s husband, and in another he stormed into an A&W, jumped on top of a table and started yelling, clearing the restaurant out.

Two of his offences involved wives of Merritt RCMP officers.

In August of 2023, Chillihitzia threatened to rape and kill his probation officer, who he knew to be married to a Merritt Mountie. He conveyed the threat through another RCMP constable, who Chillihitzia mistakenly believed was the husband of the victim.

On Sept. 27, 2025, he menaced the wife of a Merritt RCMP officer in the parking lot outside Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Court heard the woman was getting her young child out of a car seat when Chillihitzia showed up and stood very close to her, refusing to move.

The complainant was described as “hyperventilating and extremely upset” when reporting the incident to police. It is not clear whether Chillihitzia knew she was married to a Mountie.

“This behaviour has got to stop,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford said in court.

"Every sector of the community is at risk — partners, officers, community corrections, his own family members and members of the public, whether in restaurants or standing on the street or in parking lots."

Stanford said the impact on the public in Merritt has been “significant and long-lasting.”

Chillihitzia is Indigenous and has been diagnosed as having severe alcohol use disorder. He has completed live-in treatment multiple times, only to relapse after returning home.

He was described in court as generally good-natured, but that changes when he’s been drinking. He’s sobered up behind bars since his arrest in October, and he told court he intends to keep it that way.

He told court he has been "scared straight" by his time in jail, and he outlined a plan to move through a series of live-in treatment programs away from Merritt.

“This is an opportunity to continue on the path that you’ve already started on while you’ve been in custody,” Stanford said. “But the community needs a break from your alcohol-fuelled behaviour while you do that work.”

Stanford sentenced Chillihitzia to six months in prison — his first significant jail sentence. He has about three months remaining after being given credit for time served.

When he gets out, Chillihitzia will spend two years on probation with conditions requiring he stay away from a long list of victims, abstain from drugs and alcohol and attend mandatory counselling for substance use and anger management.

He will also be required to attend psychiatric treatment as directed and prohibited from possessing weapons.