Charge laid after threat forces Kamloops family from home on Christmas Day

Christmas threat leads to jail

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops family was forced out of their home on Christmas Day after a man threatened to burn it down, a judge has been told.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. on Thursday by a woman living in the Westmount neighbourhood who said her ex-boyfriend, recently paroled from federal prison, was threatening via text message to break into her house and set it ablaze.

Her 43-year-old ex was located at a hotel in Aberdeen and arrested. Police said they found more than three grams of crystal meth and a replica handgun in his possession.

During a bail hearing on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder said the complainant was too shaken to stay in her house with her children.

“She was especially upset that they were unable to stay in their home on Christmas Day,” he said.

David Wayne Murtagh is charged with one count of uttering threats.

In August of 2023, Murtagh was ordered to spend 60 months behind bars after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to 17 offences involving the same complainant. That sentence was cut in half on appeal, and court heard he was released on parole in October.

“The police say the day after he was released on parole, he reached out to her — it was within 24 hours,” Schroeder said in court.

Murtagh is in jail with a court appearance set for Monday.