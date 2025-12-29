Kamloops News

Forestry critic Stamer calls B.C.'s wildfire salvage rate 'a failure'

Claims that B.C. is making progress salvaging wildfire-damaged timber are masking deeper problems in the forest sector, the province’s forestry critic says.

Last week, B.C.’s Ministry of Forests said mills in the province processed more than one million cubic metres of wildfire chips in 2024-25, up from 500,000 cubic metres in 2023 and representing about seven per cent of all processed wood.

Kamloops-North Thompson B.C. Conservative MLA Ward Stamer said those claims of progress ignore the reality that only a fraction of burned timber is being used, leaving forestry communities facing ongoing mill closures and uncertainty.

“This government's recognition that only seven per cent of pulp mill fibre came from burned timber in 2024–25, quite simply put, is a failure,” he said in a news release.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said last week that the province does not want wildfire timber to go to waste. He said his government was taking the damage “and turning it into jobs for communities and paycheques for workers.”

Stamer said Parmar is trying to “put lipstick on a pig.”

“The government has stated they are on target to salvage up to seven per cent of what’s burned,” he said. “Where is the rest? What about the remaining 93 per cent? Is it ever going to be salvaged?”

Stamer encouraged the minister to "stop blaming everything on U.S. lumber tariffs."

“Alarm bells were ringing long before new tariffs were imposed,” he said.

Earlier this month, Domtar announced the closure of the Crofton pulp mill on Vancouver Island, leaving about 350 employees out of work. Poor pricing for pulp and a lack of access to affordable fibre in B.C. were blamed.

According to Kruger, things are “running smoothly” at its Kamloops pulp mill on Mission Flats, which employs about 350 people and pays approximately $5 million per year in municipal property taxes.