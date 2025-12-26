Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
280828
Kamloops News  

TNRL reveals most-borrowed books, movies, video games of 2025

Most-borrowed from library

Tim Petruk - Dec 26, 2025 / 2:26 pm | Story: 591250

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has tallied up 2025's most-borrowed titles across a range of categories.

The titles cover a broad range, from romantasies and dystopias to cold cases and wildfires.

Kids
• Big Shot, by Jeff Kinney
• Hot Mess, by Jeff Kinney
• The Wild Robot, by Peter Brown
Click here for Top 10

Young Adults
• Two Degrees, by Alan Gratz
• A Court of Thorns and Roses, by Sarah J. Maas
• Survive on the Reaping, by Suzanne Collins
Click here for Top 10

Adult Non-Fiction
• Revenge of the Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell
• The Anxious Generation, by Jonathan Haidt
• The Let Them Theory, by Mel Robbins
Click here for Top 10

Adult Fiction
• The Grey Wolf, by Louise Penny
• The Women, by Kristin Hannah
• The Waiting, by Michael Connelly
Click here for Top 10

DVDs
• The Wild Robot
• Deadpool & Wolverine
​​​​​​​• Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1
Click here for Top 10

Video Games
• Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury (Nintendo Switch)
• Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch)
​​​​​​​• Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch)
Click here for Top 10

The TNRL has 13 locations. For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

280828