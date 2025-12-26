Kamloops News

TNRL reveals most-borrowed books, movies, video games of 2025

Most-borrowed from library

Photo: TNRL FILE - A library patron pulls books from the shelf.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has tallied up 2025's most-borrowed titles across a range of categories.

The titles cover a broad range, from romantasies and dystopias to cold cases and wildfires.

Kids

• Big Shot, by Jeff Kinney

• Hot Mess, by Jeff Kinney

• The Wild Robot, by Peter Brown

Young Adults

• Two Degrees, by Alan Gratz

• A Court of Thorns and Roses, by Sarah J. Maas

• Survive on the Reaping, by Suzanne Collins

Adult Non-Fiction

• Revenge of the Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell

• The Anxious Generation, by Jonathan Haidt

• The Let Them Theory, by Mel Robbins

Adult Fiction

• The Grey Wolf, by Louise Penny

• The Women, by Kristin Hannah

• The Waiting, by Michael Connelly

DVDs

• The Wild Robot

• Deadpool & Wolverine

​​​​​​​• Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1

Video Games

• Super Mario 3D World & Bowser's Fury (Nintendo Switch)

• Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch)

​​​​​​​• Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch)

The TNRL has 13 locations. For more information, click here.