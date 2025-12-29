Torch light parade, fireworks set to light up Sun Peaks for New Year’s Eve
Slopes will light up for NYE
The New Year’s Eve torch light parade will return to Sun Peaks on Wednesday night, one of a number of events planned to help people in the mountain resort ring in 2026.
What Sun Peaks Resort describes as the biggest celebration of the year will kick off with live DJs starting at 6 p.m., followed by the NYE Freestyle Invitational at 6:30 p.m.
The torch light parade, in which skiers and boarders descend down Sundance with red torches, is scheduled for 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.
According to the resort, the best place to be to take it all in is just outside the Village Day Lodge, between the Sundance and Sunburst Express lifts.
For more information, including a list of New Year's Eve dinners and parties in Sun Peaks
