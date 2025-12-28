Kamloops News
Families invited to ring in 2026 early at North Kamloops Library's Noon Year’s Eve party
Noon Year's Eve celebration
Photo: Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk
The North Kamloops Library's Noon Year’s Eve Party will see attendees ring in 2026 a dozen hours early.
Kamloops families with young kids are invited to an all-ages bash on New Year’s Eve — and this one does not require any changes to bedtime.
The North Kamloops Library's Noon Year’s Eve Party will see attendees ring in 2026 a dozen hours early, culminating in a balloon drop.
”Take a blind date with a 2025 book, create a party hat, play with giant games, help complete the community puzzle and participate in special edition scavenger hunts for both children and adults,” the TNRL said in a post on its website.
The festivities will get underway at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.
For more information, click here.
