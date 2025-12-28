Kamloops News

Families invited to ring in 2026 early at North Kamloops Library's Noon Year’s Eve party

Noon Year's Eve celebration

Kamloops families with young kids are invited to an all-ages bash on New Year’s Eve — and this one does not require any changes to bedtime.

The North Kamloops Library's Noon Year’s Eve Party will see attendees ring in 2026 a dozen hours early, culminating in a balloon drop.

”Take a blind date with a 2025 book, create a party hat, play with giant games, help complete the community puzzle and participate in special edition scavenger hunts for both children and adults,” the TNRL said in a post on its website.

The festivities will get underway at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

