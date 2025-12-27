Kamloops News

Kamloops Minor Hockey Association spreads holiday cheer with toy drive for sick kids

KMHA scores with toy drive

Photo: RIH Foundation These were among the toys dropped off by the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association at Royal Inland Hospital, following the organization’s first-ever toy drive and skate with Santa.

A mountain of toys was dropped off at Royal Inland Hospital just in time for Christmas thanks to the Goal of Giving, the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association’s inaugural toy drive and skate with Santa.

The event was held on Dec. 14 on McArthur Island. KMHA families were invited to skate with Santa Claus in return for the donation of an unwrapped toy for a child in need.

The donations were taken to Royal Inland Hospital’s Art and Norma James Pediatric Department.

“A huge thank you to the incredible hockey community for coming together to bring compassion, comfort and smiles to the youth at our hospital,” the RIH Foundation said in a post on social media.

“These thoughtful gifts will bring joy to children throughout RIH this holiday season and well into 2026.”