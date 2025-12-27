Kamloops News

Friendly rivalry fuels 5,000-pound haul for Kamloops Food Bank

Photo: SD73 Westsyde Secondary School students pose for a photo on Dec. 11 after their donations for SD73's Secondary School Food Drive were picked up by the Kamloops Food Bank.

A friendly competition among Kamloops high schools has delivered nearly 5,000 pounds of donations for local families in need.

Students and staff at Valleyview, Westsyde, Sa-Hali and South Kamloops secondary schools faced off this month in SD73’s annual Secondary School Food Drive, competing to determine who could collect the most donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.

Representatives from the food bank picked up the hauls on Dec. 11, and the donations totalled 4,916 pounds. Valleyview collected the most food (2,054 pounds), but Westsyde (1,729 pounds) took top spot when donations were counted on a per capita basis — 2.25 pounds per student.

SKSS collected 669 pounds of nonperishables and Sa-Hali’s haul was 468 pounds.

SD73 spokesperson Chelsea Isenor said the initiative, which started seven years ago, aims to help families in need during the holiday season.

“Beyond the competition, this food drive is a rewarding and powerful learning experience,” she said in a news release.

“By focusing on giving back and exploring the realities of food insecurity, students are reminded of the importance of community, how much they are grateful for and that every contribution, no matter the side, matter and makes a difference.”