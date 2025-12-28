Time running out to take in Wildlights display at BC Wildlife Park
One week left for Wildlights
A week remains to take in more than 1 million sparking Christmas lights at this year’s Wildlights display at the BC Wildlife Park.
“Wander through over one million sparkling lights, festive displays, live performances, and engaging educational activities for all ages,” the BC Wildlife Park said.
“Bring that special person with you and let the magic happen. Share the moments, feel the wonder, and experience the magic of Wildlights."
The park is open nightly from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 4. The lights are switched on at 5 p.m. and the Wildlife Express miniature train is running nightly until 8:30 p.m.
Admission is $21 for adults, $17 for children and $19 for seniors, with discounts for BC Wildlife Park members and groups of 10 or more. For more information, click here.
