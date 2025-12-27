Woman reported missing in Kamloops found safe
Missing woman found
UPDATE 6:38 p.m.
A woman reported missing in the Kamloops area has been found safe.
"The Kamloops RCMP Detachment would like to thank the public and media for your assistance. The woman who was the subject of a media release earlier this morning (Dec. 26, 2025) has been located and is safe and sound," said Mounties in a news release.
ORIGINAL 5:54 a.m.
Kamloops Mounties are seeking the public's help finding a missing woman.
She was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, in the 500-block of Battle Street.
“It is very uncharacteristic for (name redacted) not to be in contact with her family over the course of the last couple of days and more specifically the holiday season,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.
“(name redacted) family is becoming increasingly more concerned as the days go on.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
- Missing woman foundKamloops - 6:38 pm
- KMHA scores with toy driveKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Friends of Dorothy soldKelowna - 5:51 pm
- Hwy 1 reopens, 97 closedBC Interior - 5:50 pm
- Tyler Perry faces second suitLos Angeles - 5:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate