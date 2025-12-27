Kamloops News

Woman reported missing in Kamloops found safe

Photo: File photo Kamloops RCMP said a woman reported missing on Boxing Day has been found safe.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m.

A woman reported missing in the Kamloops area has been found safe.

"The Kamloops RCMP Detachment would like to thank the public and media for your assistance. The woman who was the subject of a media release earlier this morning (Dec. 26, 2025) has been located and is safe and sound," said Mounties in a news release.

ORIGINAL 5:54 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are seeking the public's help finding a missing woman.

She was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, in the 500-block of Battle Street.

“It is very uncharacteristic for (name redacted) not to be in contact with her family over the course of the last couple of days and more specifically the holiday season,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“(name redacted) family is becoming increasingly more concerned as the days go on.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.