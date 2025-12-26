Kelowna's Homepage
Friday, Dec 26
Kamloops News  

Kamloops RCMP calling for help finding missing woman

Help find missing woman

Chelsea Powrie - Dec 26, 2025 / 5:54 am | Story: 591176

Kamloops RCMP are seeking the public's help finding a missing woman.

Mary Dyson was last seen at roughly 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the 500-block of Battle Street.

“It is very uncharacteristic for Mary not to be in contact with her family over the course of the last couple of days and more specifically the holiday season,” states Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP.

“Mary’s family is becoming increasingly more concerned as the days go on.”

Mary is described as:

Indigenous female

4’11” (125 cm)

Approximately 125 lbs (57 kgs)

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a long blue coat, red t-shirt, beige pants, black boots with white soles.

If you have seen Mary or have information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2025-42297.

