Coquihalla reopens south of Merritt after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 about 15km south of Merritt at Comstock Road, looking north.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened south of Merritt after a vehicle incident.

DriveBC says drivers can expect compact snow and slippery sections.

"Drive to the conditions, keep your distance and travel safe," the agency said on social media.

ORIGINAL 8 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed to southbound traffic south of Merritt.

The closure between Larson Hill and Comstock is due to a vehicle incident, said DriveBC.

Northbound traffic is not impacted.

Conditions on the highway are described as slushy sections with compact snow, which continues to fall.

There is no estimated time of reopening.